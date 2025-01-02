Conference on "companions of martyr Qassem Soleimani"

TEHRAN, Jan. 02 (MNA) – A conference commemorating martyrs of defenders of the holy shrines and security of Tehran was held at the International Conferences Center of Tehran’s Milad Tower late on Wednesday.

The conference entitled “Companions of Martyr Qassem Soleimani” was held concurrent with the 5th martyrdom anniversary of former IRGC Quds Force Commander martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani. The commemorating ceremony was attended by Tehran’s Mayor Alireza Zakani and a number of families of martyrs and war veterans.