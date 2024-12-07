Iran-EAEU trade up by 11% in 1st 9 months of 2024

The information was released by the EAEU media on Saturday in response to a question from the IRNA office in the Russian capital Moscow.

The increase in the trade volume between Iran and the five-member union comes as the Islamic Republic is expected to be granted observer member status at the EAEU during an upcoming meeting of heads of its members states in December 2024.

The EAEU media outlet, based in Moscow, also noted that exports from Iran to the member states of the union increased by 9% in the first nine months of 2024 compared to the same period last year. Vegetables, fruits, and nuts took the lion share of Iran’s exports.

Also during the first nine months of this year, agricultural products accounted for the highest amount of exports from the EAEU to Iran, showing an increase of over 10% year on year.

