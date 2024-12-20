Senior Ukrainian officers killed in Russian strike in Kyiv

On Wednesday Ukraine fired six US-donated ATACMS and four UK-made Storm Shadow air-launched cruise missiles, provided to Ukraine by London, at the Kamensky chemical plant in Rostov Region in southern Russia, the ministry said.

In retaliation, the Russian military has struck a Ukrainian command center and targeted installations of US-supplied Patriot anti-aircraft missile systems, Moscow claimed on Friday.

“In response to the actions of the Kiev regime, supported by its Western curators, this morning a combined strike with long-range precision weapons was launched,” a Defense Ministry statement read.

It targeted the Luch design bureau in the Ukrainian capital, which produces Neptun and Olkha missile systems, the ministry said.

“The goals of the strike were achieved. All targets were hit,” the statement added.

Witnesses reported hearing loud explosions in several areas in Kiev on Friday morning.

About the attack, the coordinator of the Mykolaiv underground, Sergei Lebedev has told Ria Novosti that senior Ukrainian officers were killed.

