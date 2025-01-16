UK, Ukraine to sign 100 Year Partnership deal to boost ties

The treaty will bolster military collaboration on maritime security through a new framework to strengthen Baltic Sea, Black Sea, and Azov Sea security and deter ongoing Russian attack, according to a statement issued by Keir Starmer's office, Anadolu Agency reported.

It came as Starmer arrived in the Ukrainian capital for the first time as prime minister to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The agreement, known as the 100-Year Partnership, will deepen security ties between the two countries for future generations, the statement said.

The treaty and political declaration, which are part of the 100-Year Partnership, are expected to be introduced in the UK Parliament in the coming weeks.

Starmer is also expected to announce additional UK support to Ukraine, ranging from lethal aid to economic resilience.

