Iranian FM highlights Syria’s challenges, path forward

In an article published by Al-Akhbar newspaper on Saturday, Araghchi praised the Syrian people for their historical resistance, citing their courage during the October 1973 war and their steadfast support for the Palestinian cause, despite attempts to separate Syria from the Axis of Resistance.

He highlighted Syria’s current plight, pointing to threats posed by terrorist groups such as al-Qaeda and Daesh. These organizations, he warned, could transform Syria into a haven for the terrorists.

Concurrently, he censured acts of aggression by Israel, the US, and their regional allies against Syria, saying they were making “strategic miscalculations” by undermining Syria’s social fabric, scientific resources, economic infrastructure, and defensive capabilities.

Despite these hardships, the foreign minister lauded the spirit of resistance exemplified by the people of Gaza’s Jabalia camp, who endured and resisted relentless military assaults for two months. He drew a parallel to Syria, suggesting that the same resilience exists among its people.

Looking ahead, he stressed the importance of unity and coexistence among Syrians as the foundation for a political solution.

He advocated for free elections, enabling all Syrians to determine their nation’s future. This approach, he argued, aligns with the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 2254 and forms the cornerstone of Iran’s foreign policy towards Syria.

The article underscored Tehran’s commitment to preserving Syria’s sovereignty and supporting a political process that reflects the will of its people, emphasizing that stability in Syria is essential for the region’s future.

