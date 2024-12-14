Israel regime bombs three areas in Syria

According to Qatar's Al Jazeera, the Zionist regime's warplanes bombed a military base in the Masyaf in the west of Hama in western Syria on Saturday morning.

They also targeted the suburbs of Damascus, the capital of Syria.

Meanwhile, the so-called Syrian Observatory for Human Rights reported that the Israeli army targeted the headquarters of the Syrian army in Damascus with powerful explosive missiles.

The Israeli army bombed the heights of Mount Qasioun and Khalkhalah airport in the suburbs of Suwayda in southern Syria.

Earlier on Friday, Al-Mayadeen reported that the Israeli jetfighters had bombarded the ammunition depots of the Syrian army around the city of Latakia in the west of this country.

It also announced the bombing of the Syrian army headquarters in the suburbs of Latakia and Tartus in the southwest of this country by the fighters of the Zionist regime.

MNA/