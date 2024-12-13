Zionist regime seeking to further occupy, destroy Syria

Addressing the sermon of this week’s Friday prayers in Tehran, Ayatollah Khatami reacted to the recent developments in Syria including the occupation of Syria by foreign-backed armed groups, led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) and the fall Bashar Assad's government past week.

"The Zionist regime has used this situation to further occupy and destroy all the infrastructure of Syria," Khatami said.

Addressing the Arab and regional countries, he warned, "Zionist regime aims to occupy from the Nile to the Euphrates, and if it gains power, it will come to you as well."

Calling on regional countries to prevent the Israeli regime before it gets late, Ayatollah Khatami emphasized, "This is a danger to global security and the international community must stand up to stop this regime."

