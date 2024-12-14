Pres. Pezeshkian to reportedly travel to Egypt for D8 meeting

An Iranian official told Fars-language Middle East News that the Iranian President will visit Egypt to attend the D-8 summit.

He said that on the sidelines of the summit, President Pezeshkian will hold bilateral meetings with other officials present at the summit.

Earlier, the media reported that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Egypt on this Thursday

Given the recent developments in Syria, it is expected that the presidents of Iran and Turkey will meet on the sidelines of the summit and discuss developments in Syria.

D-8 is a global arrangement for cooperation amongst the developing countries of Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan and Turkey. The meeting will be held on Thursday, December 19.

MNA