Airplane crashes in US's New York area, leaves 1 dead(+VIDEO)

Interstate 684 was shut down because of the crash, according to police, in the aftermath of the plane crashing on the highway in Harrison, New York.

The plane crash was seemingly not as extreme as one that happened in California, where a plane crashed onto a race track, causing serious amounts of damage.

The plane took off at 6:09 p.m. from New Jersey, and while traveling along the Hudson River, it began plunging at a rate of 1,000 feet per minute.

There was a pilot who was about to take off and managed to catch glimpses of the falling plane.

"I don't know if it'll help much, but Execjet 818 we saw him looked like he went down there to the right past the netjets building behind it," the pilot said.

At this point in the investigation, there were two people on the plane, one of which died.

There is no information regarding what caused the crash, but the National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash along with the authorities to determine the cause.

