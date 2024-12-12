IRGC dismantles foreign-backed sabotage network in Qazvin

"A network affiliated with adversary and counter-revolutionary groups that were trying to create teams inside the country with the aim of carrying out acts of sabotage to undermine national security was identified and dismantled in Qazvin," Qazvin IRGC base's public relations department said in a statement on Thursday.

"This anti-national security network, which had attempted to spread false news against the government, was affiliated with monarchist groups and operated in several provinces of the country. After being identified, it was put under round-the-clock intelligence monitoring. After obtaining a court order, members of this counter-revolutionary network were arrested and handed over to judicial authorities.," the statement also said.

MNA