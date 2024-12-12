Iran, Qatar FMs condemn Zionist regime's aggression on Syria

During the phone talk, Iranian and Qatari top diplomats emphasized the need for serious efforts and action to stop the Zionist regime's attacks on Syrian infrastructure and the occupation of more territories in this Arab country.

In addition, the two foreign ministers exchanged their views on continuation of bilateral and multilateral consultations regarding the developments in Syria with the aim of helping to establish stability and form an inclusive political system based on the will of the Syrian people.

Moreover, Israel has started the push to expand its occupation of Syria, after foreign-backed armed groups, led by Hay'at Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), announced the fall of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s government.

Recent reports indicate that the Israeli military has occupied several villages south of Damascus, with its tanks now being stationed around 20 kilometers from the outskirts of the Syrian capital.

MA/6315240