Zionist regime exploiting division among Islamic countries

“What is happening in the region shows that the Zionist regime is exploiting division among Islamic countries and is conducting aggression on Gaza, Lebanon, and Syria, killing Muslims. If we set aside our differences, the Islamic world will become more powerful, and the world will interact with us based on mutual respect,” Pezeshkian said in a meeting with Turkish Minister of Trade Omer Bolat in the Iranian capital Tehran on Wednesday evening.

The president said that Muslim nations should resolve their issues in a brotherly manner and practically strengthen the power of the Islamic world, not just in words.

“If Islamic countries share their capacities, from trade markets to transportation routes and other potential, it will undoubtedly benefit and strengthen the entire Islamic world, and the Zionist regime and other powers will not dare commit crimes and interfere in Muslim affairs,” he noted.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian said that Iran seeks to establish a framework for financial interactions with Turkey with the aim of ditching the dollar from their trade exchanges.

"Today, one of our problems is the unjust sanctions imposed by the US and Europe to force Iran to comply with them, but we will certainly not bow to them."

The Iranian president also expressed readiness to expand relations with Turkey in all areas, saying that mutual cooperation will continue strongly.

The Turkish minister, for his part, referred to the target of $30 billion for bilateral trade, stating that his country wants to renew the 25-year trade agreement with Iran in the energy sector.

Bolat further emphasized the need to modernize the border crossings in a bid to facilitate trade at joint customs, adding, "We are working to establish two more border gates with Iran. We are also striving to strengthen the crossings and border markets between the two countries."

The Turkish official underlined that his country is eager to revive and implement the preferential trade agreement signed with Iran in 2015, stating, "Another important issue for us is tourism. We seek to reach a comprehensive agreement to increase and facilitate the travel of Turkish tourists to Iran."

MNA/President.ir