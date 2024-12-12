Iran, UAE stress preserving Syria territorial integrity

Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call on Thursday during which they discussed regional developments, especially Syria.

The two ministers discussed the new situation in Syria, emphasizing the necessity of protecting Syria's independence and territorial integrity and maintaining the country's security and stability. They also considered it necessary to stop the Israeli regime's ground and air attacks on Syria.

The two top diplomats also discussed the importance of preserving regional peace and stability and avoiding provocative actions that could disrupt the atmosphere of friendship and cooperation among regional countries in the current sensitive circumstances.

