Dec 12, 2024

Iran, UAE stress preserving Syria territorial integrity

TEHRAN, Dec. 12 (MNA) – The Iranian and UAE foreign ministers have stressed the need to preserve the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria amid the Zionist regime's aggression on the country's infrastructure recently.

Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call on Thursday during which they discussed regional developments, especially Syria. 

The two ministers discussed the new situation in Syria, emphasizing the necessity of protecting Syria's independence and territorial integrity and maintaining the country's security and stability. They also considered it necessary to stop the Israeli regime's ground and air attacks on Syria.

The two top diplomats also discussed the importance of preserving regional peace and stability and avoiding provocative actions that could disrupt the atmosphere of friendship and cooperation among regional countries in the current sensitive circumstances.

