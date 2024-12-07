Iran, Qatar FMs discuss Tehran-Doha relations, Syria conflict

Iran’s Top Diplomat Abbas Araghchi and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani spoke on the phone on Friday night.

In addition to Tehran-Doha relations, the two officials also discussed the Israeli war on Gaza as well as the ongoing fighting in Syria where government forces are battling the terrorist groups that have recently resurged.

The foreign ministers of Iran, Iraq, and Syria issued a joint statement regarding the current regional developments after holding a press conference in Baghdad on Friday.

The Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Republic of Iraq, and the Syrian Arab Republic convened on December 6, 2023, at the Iraqi Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Baghdad, the statement reads.

The meeting focused on discussing regional challenges in general as well as recent security developments in Syria, it added.

The participating foreign ministers expressed consensus regarding the risks posed by recent events in Syria and their sensitivity for all parties in the region, the statement added.

The top diplomats strongly condemned all forms of terrorism identified by the United Nations Security Council and emphasized the importance of joint efforts to combat it. Additionally, they condemned Israel's ongoing acts of aggression against Syria, Gaza, and Lebanon, the foreign ministers further noted in the statement.

MNA/