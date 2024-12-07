Iran working with regional countries on Syria: Araghchi

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks on the sidelines of the Doha Forum, stating that the Forum is an annual conference attended by politicians, economists, media professionals, and other groups that provides a valuable opportunity for discussions on economic, political, and scientific issues.

He added that the Forum creates an opportunity for attending ministers to hold bilateral meetings.

Araghchi highlighted that the crimes of the Zionist regime were vividly portrayed in the forum.

Regarding his meetings with Turkey's Foreign Minister and Qatar’s Emir, he said that both of these meetings were focused on the situation in Syria and its developments, particularly regarding measures to support the Syrian people, preserve territorial integrity, and ensure unity of the Arab state.

We also discussed preventing the repercussions of any potential developments in the region and surrounding areas, the top diplomat added.

Answering the question of whether any new decisions regarding Syria have been made in discussions with regional leaders, Araghchi said that they are currently in a phase where everyone is exchanging views, consulting, and negotiating.

Naturally, we will continue to support the Syrian people and government, he added.

He added that the foreign ministers of Iran, Russia, and Turkey will participate in the Astana Process meeting on Saturday afternoon.

Regarding his trip to Baghdad, Araghchi noted that a trilateral meeting was held with the participation of Iran, Iraq, and the Syrian government, stressing the importance of supporting the Syrian government and people, as well as safeguarding Syria’s territorial integrity and unity while preventing it from falling into the hands of terrorists.

