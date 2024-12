Shafiee lost to eventual champion Abdullah Almezayen of Kuwait 11-5, 11-2, 11-4 in the semifinals.

Almezayen defeated Egypt’s Seif Heikal 11-2, 11-6, 11-4 to win the gold medal.

Shafie defeated Ammar Hussain of Pakistan 11-8, 11-5, 8-11, 11-9 in the first round, then defeated Salem Qatar’s Al-Malki 8-11, 11-4, 12-10, 11-9 in the quarterfinals.

The event took place at the Khalifa International Tennis & Squash Complex in Doha, Qatar from December 2 to 5.

