Iranian FM in Turkey to discuss Syria situation

The top Iranian diplomat arrived in Turkey's capital of Ankara on Monday morning after meeting and talking with high-ranking Syrian officials.

Araghchi is scheduled to meet with high-ranking Turkish officials to discuss the current developments in Syria.

The Iranian Foreign Minister held talks with the Syrian President Bashar Assad in Damascus on Sunday afternoon.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting with President Bashar Assad, Abbas Araghchi said that "I had a useful, frank, and friendly meeting with the Syrian President."

"The current situation in the region and Syria was discussed," he also said, adding that "It is natural that the conditions are difficult, but the courage and spirit of the Syrian President were admirable."

"Terrorist groups think that there is new era and they can carry out activities, but they will be confronted," the top Iranian diplomat told reporters.

MP/