Foreign delegations arrive in Mashhad to attend ECO meeting

Ahmad Masoumifar told on Sunday that delegations from Turkey and the Republic of Azerbaijan arrived at Mashhad International Airport.

He said the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Tajikistan are expected to arrive in Mashhad today, with other foreign delegations arriving in the holy city tomorrow.

The 28th meeting of the Foreign Ministers of the ECO member countries will be held on December 2-3 with some 20 delegations in attendance.

The ECO is an Asian political and economic intergovernmental organization founded in 1985 in Tehran by the leaders of Iran, Pakistan, and Turkey. The bloc provides a platform to discuss ways to improve development and promote trade and investment opportunities.

MNA/IRN