Iran welcomes every step to punish Israeli regime

TEHRAN, Nov. 23 (MNA) – Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman stated that Tehran welcomes every step to achieve justice and end the Israeli regime's impunity for committing genocide and war crimes in Palestine.

"We welcome any step to serve justice and end Israeli regime's impunity for genocide, war crimes and crimes against humanity committed in occupied Palestine and elsewhere," Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on his X account.

"Chronic procrastination in holding Israel accountable - mainly due to US's covert/overt obstructions and bullying- has allowed atrocity crimes to persist in occupied Palestine," the senior Iranian diplomat added.

"Full and immediate implementation of this arrest warrants will test the effectiveness of the international criminal justice," he emphasized.

"Hope this late decision would not be manipulated through abuse of process."

