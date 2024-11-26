Biden team may escalate global tensions to highest level

"The election of a new US president is unlikely to lead to radical changes in Washington’s foreign policy," he stated at the 20th meeting of the heads of security and intelligence agencies of Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) countries, currently convening in Moscow.

"Moreover, it’s possible that, as part of the domestic political battle, the outgoing Biden team will seek to escalate the situation as much as possible in the regions of Eurasia that are key to the Americans, primarily in the post-Soviet nations, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia," he emphasized, TASS reported.

"Their main goal is to complicate the next administration’s options to resolve the mounting problems," he added.

According to the FSB chief, the United States, the United Kingdom, and their allies will continue trying "to blatantly interfere in allied relations within the CIS, hinder integration processes, and undermine our joint efforts to ensure security and stability across the Commonwealth."

"Undoubtedly, we all need to be prepared for any sort of provocation," Bortnikov concluded.

MP/