Iran can launch satellites for other countries: Defense min.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a presidential visit to the exhibition of the Defense Ministry’s achievements in Tehran on Sunday, General Nasirzadeh said is ministry is cooperating with over 7,000 private companies and 300 knowledge-based enterprises in various fields.

He said Iran decided to develop satellite carriers after encountering problems with the launch of its homegrown satellites.

The minister said Iran has reached maturity in the satellite carrier industry and that it may provide services to countries with which it has good relations.

He also unveiled plans for two space launches in the current Persian month, which ends on February 18.

Pointing to the breakthrough that Iran has made in developing space tugs -a type of spacecraft used to transfer spaceborne cargo between orbits-, General Nasirzadeh said the country will have access to Geostationary Equatorial Orbit (GEO) once its activities yield results.

The minister noted that Iran has been working on a new satellite carrier, named Sarir, which can carry heavy cargo to space.

SD/TSN