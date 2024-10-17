US, Germany biggest suppliers of weapons to Israel: Iran spox

In a post on his X account on the occasion of the anniversary of the Zionist regime’s attack on al-Mamdani Hospital in Gaza, Baghaei wrote, “The oppressed people of Gaza were massacred by fighter jets of the Zionist regime on October 17, 2023 where these innocent people had sheltered in the hospital.”

The oppressed people of Palestine, region and the world will not forget that the US and Germany have been the biggest suppliers of weapons to the criminal Zionist regime, he emphasized.

On the anniversary of the Zionist regime's air attack on al-Mamdani Hospital in Gaza, which resulted in the martyrdom of more than 500 patients, including wounded women and children, it should be kept in mind that cruelty and ruthlessness have no limits if they are accompanied by ideological egotism and immunity, the spokesman added.

The oppressed people of Gaza, who were sheltered in that hospital on October 17, 2023, were massacred by the fighter jets of the Zionist regime, he reminded.

This was the first case of war crimes committed by the Zionist regime in Gaza in the first days of the beginning of the genocidal war of the Zionist regime on October 7, 2023, which drew the unanimous condemnation of the international community, he added.

