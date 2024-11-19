Israeli forces martyr 190 reporters in Gaza war since Oct. 7

Palestinian journalist Ahmed Abu Sharia was martyred in an Israeli army’s artillery attack on Sabra neighborhood in southern Gaza city, Shahab News reported.

According to the statistics of the Palestinian Ministry of Health, 190 journalists have been martyred by Israeli forces in Gaza Strip since the outbreak of war on October 7, 2023.

This is while that nearly 44,000 people, including 17,000 children, have been martyred in this brutal war, and more than 103,000 others have been injured, the report added.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

