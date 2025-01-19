Iran has boosted "pinpointing" of its missiles using AI

Addressing a ceremony held in Tehran on Sunday in commemoration of the Iranian medical staff involved in the treatment of the Hezbollah forces who were injured in the blast of electronic devices (pagers) in September 2024, he highlighted the IRGC’s progress in the missile industry.

Iranian medical staff showcased their dignity, sacrifice, and commitment in the event which was unprecedented over the past 50 years, Salami noted.

He then pointed to the global coronavirus pandemic and pointed out that Iranian doctors and medical staff exposed themselves to the risk of the disease in this period with utmost courage.

IRGC chief commander noted that Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has always emphasized the need to avoid any harm to civilians in the IRGC’s missile operations against hostile targets.

The general said Ayatollah Khamenei had urged that no civilians should be harmed in a missile operation the IRGC conducted against Takfiri terrorist bases in Syria in 2018.

With the explosion of pagers which was similar to the use of weapons of mass destruction, the criminal Zionists resorted to wage psychological war in Lebanon, Major General Salami said elsewhere.

The IRGC has managed to achieve a modern technology with the help of artificial intelligence to avoid harming any innocent person when it hits the targets, General Salami stated.

On September 18, 2024, the Zionist regime carried out a cyber-terror attack that caused communication devices known as pagers to explode in several areas of Lebanon, resulting in deaths of a number of people and injuries of over 2,000 others.

Iran’s ambassador to Beirut, Mojtaba Amani was one of the victims of the pager blasts in Beirut.

MA/TSN3240758