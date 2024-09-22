Iranian Parl. to hold meeting over Lebanon pagers blast

Ebrahim Rezaei added that the Parliament will investigate the recent pagers attack in Lebanon with the participation of the intelligence minister, officials of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The Iranian Parliament strongly condemns the terrorist act of the Zionist regime against Lebanon, and this act is evaluated as a continuation of the 70-year-old crimes, especially the crimes of the recent year of this criminal regime.

By assassinating the Lebanese nation, the criminal Zionist regime has proven that it does not understand anything except the language of force, he said, adding, “We believe that all tools should be used to neutralize the brutalities and savageries of the Zionist regime committed against the innocent people in this Arab country.”

On Tuesday evening, the Zionist regime carried out a cyber-terror attack that caused communication devices known as pagers to explode in several areas of Lebanon, resulting in the deaths of a number of people and injuries of over 2,000 others.

Iran’s ambassador, Mojtaba Amani was one of the victims of the pager blasts in Beirut.

