Any action against Iran's security to face Iraq's response

Araghchi and Al-Araji met and held talks at the venue of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Sunday.

Referring to the favorable relations between Tehran and Baghdad, Araghchi called for further development of ties between the two neighboring states, especially in the field of economy.

"The relations between the two countries are strategic and privileged, and we consider the security of Iraq as the security of Iran, and we hope that with the full implementation of the security agreement, stable security will be provided in the border areas of the two countries," he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the top Iranian diplomat added that President Masoud Pezeshkian is personally pursuing the implementation of the agreements between the two countries and the all-round expansion of the relations between Iran and Iraq.

Al-Araji, for his part, presented a report on the progress of the implementation of the security agreement between the two countries and emphasized the determination of the Iraqi government to fully implement it.

Iraq considers Iran's security as its security and any anti-security measures against Iran will be faced by the action of the central government and the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, he underlined.

The two sides also reviewed the latest developments in Gaza and Lebanon and called for more synergy between Islamic countries to stop the war crimes of the Zionist regime in Gaza and Lebanon as soon as possible and to send humanitarian aid to the refugees.

