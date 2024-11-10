Iraq strongly opposes use of its airspace for attacks on Iran

Araji confirmed the Iraqi stance in a meeting with Iran’s military attaché to Baghdad Major General Majid Qalipour on Saturday.

According to a statement by the media office of the National Security Advisor, Araji and Qalipour discussed "ways to enhance the security and stability of the two countries and activate the memoranda of understanding to control the borders."

It added that the two sides also exchanged views about the continuation of bilateral cooperation in the battle against terrorism and smuggling, according to PressTV.

Late last month, Iran said Israel carried out its latest act of aggression against the country using US-controlled airspace over Iraq as well as the airspace of other regional countries.

“The presence of the US military in the region is a reality and the Zionist fighter jets carried out the recent attack against Iran through the airspace opened up by the United States in the region,” Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said at the time.

The Iranian foreign minister’s remarks came after Iraqi government spokesman Basim al-Awadi said his country had submitted a letter of protest to United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Security Council, condemning Israel's use of Iraqi airspace to launch an airstrike on several military sites in neighboring Iran.

On October 26, Israeli warplanes used US-controlled airspace over Iraq to fire projectiles at military installations in Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces in a flagrant breach of Iran's national sovereignty.

In the Israeli aggression, which caused some limited damage in some areas, four servicemen of the Armed Forces and one civilian were killed.

MP/