Iraqi top security official meets with Iran's Gen. Gh'aani

TEHRAN, Nov. 11 (MNA) – Qasim al-Araji, the Iraqi national security advisor has held a meeting with the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmail Ghaani on a visit to Tehran on Monday.

Heading a security delegation, Araji arrived in Tehran on Monday and held talks with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the morning.

No further details were published about the content of the talks. 

Heading a security delegation, Araji arrived in Tehran on Monday and held talks with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi in the morning. 

During the meeting, Araghchi highlighted the excellent relations between Tehran and Baghdad in all areas and underlined the significance of security cooperation between the two countries.

