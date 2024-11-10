Chief of General Staff of S Arabia Armed Forces to visit Iran

The general chief of staff of Saudi Arabia’s armed forces, Fayyad al-Ruwaili, will visit Tehran on Sunday to meet with his Iranian counterpart and discuss defense ties.

During the visit, Lieutenant-General Fayyad bin Hamed Al-Ruwaili will meet and hold talks with Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri to discuss bilateral ties, defense relations and issues of mutual interest.

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri had previously held a telephone conversation with Saudi Arabian Defense Minister Khalid bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud in December 2023 regarding the regional developments, promoting the level of defense cooperation between the Armed Forces of the two countries, and also important issues in the Islamic world.

