Death toll in Gaza War exceeds 43,500: Palestinian official

The ministry in a statement on Saturday announced the latest number of martyred and wounded Palestinians in the Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October 7 of the previous year, Sputnik reported.

"As a result of the ongoing Israeli aggression in the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023, the number of people killed has reached 43,508 and 102,684 were wounded," the ministry said.

Israel waged a genocidal war on the besieged Gaza on October 7, 2023, after the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group carried out a historic operation against the occupying entity in retaliation for the regime’s intensified atrocities against the Palestinian people.

Israel has imposed a complete siege on the densely populated territory, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.

AMK/PR