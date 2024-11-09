70% of Gaza victims are children, women: UN

The office published the figures in a 32-page report that covers the six months from November 2023 to April 2024.

About 80 percent of the victims were killed in residential buildings, out of which 44 percent were children and 26 percent women, the report said.

Most of the verified deaths in Gaza were children between the ages of five and nine.

The youngest victim whose death was verified by UN monitors was a one-day-old boy, and the oldest was a 97-year-old woman, the report said.

A UN statement said Israel’s continuation of these attacks “demonstrates an apparent indifference to the death of civilians and the impact of the means and methods of warfare selected.”

“The International Court of Justice, in its series of orders on provisional measures, underscored the international obligations of Israel to prevent, protect against and punish acts of genocide and associated prohibited conduct,” said the report.

UN Human Rights Chief Volker Turk stressed the imperative for Israel to fully and immediately comply with those obligations.

MNA/