Israeli army martyrs 27 Palestinian across Gaza

At least 19 of the killings came in the northern part of the enclave, including four in Jabalia an-Nazla, six west of Jabalia and five in Beit Lahiya, Al Jazeera reported.

The Israeli ground forces are besieging areas in northern Gaza for the 34th day.

Also in West Bank, the Israeli army was said to have rounded up at least 18 Palestinians in raids in the occupied West Bank, according to prisoners’ affairs groups.

Two girls and former prisoners were among the detainees in the raids in several areas in the occupied territory, including Hebron, Qalqilya, Tubas, and Ramallah, the Commission of Detainees and Ex-Detainees Affairs and the Palestinian Prisoner’s Society said in a joint statement, Al Jazeera's report added.

