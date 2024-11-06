Putin still open to dialogue with US: Kremlin spokesman

"President Putin has repeatedly said that he is open to a constructive dialogue based on justice, equality, and mutual respect concerns. And President Putin remains committed to this position and has reiterated it multiple times," Dmitry Peskov said, according to TASS.

"But today, the US administration holds a contrary position. Let’s wait and see what happens in January," he noted.

According to the Kremlin spokesperson, the future of Russian-US relations, which are currently at their lowest point, rests with the US administration. "It is practically impossible to make relations between the United States and Russia any worse as they are already at their lowest point in history," he stated, adding that it will depend on the next US administration how these relations progress.

This was his response to a question about whether relations between Moscow and Washington would worsen if the Russian leader didn’t congratulate the US president-elect.

However, he refrained from answering the question about President Putin’s reaction to the outcome of the US presidential election. "The president’s reaction? Well, I cannot say anything," he said.

"But, of course, we take into account reports coming from Washington," Peskov added.

SD/