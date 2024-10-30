Hezbollah strikes Israeli military base near Haifa

Israeli media said on Wednesday two people were injured by shrapnel from a Hezbollah rocket. They were airlifted and transferred to Rambam Hospital in Haifa.

On its Telegram account, the hospital released footage that showed a helicopter landing and transferring the injured. The medical center says one of the men, in his 40s, is seriously wounded, while the other, in his 30s, is listed in light-to-moderate condition.

Air raid sirens were activated in several Israeli-occupied towns in the north following the Hezbollah rocket attack.

A ballistic missile was also fired, triggering alerts in the Sharon region, Upper Galilee, and the occupied Golan Heights.

Israel also reported a drone strike in the northern city of Nahariya. The military said the drone caused damage to an aviation factory.

The Israeli military keeps attacking Lebanon, killing and injuring more civilians. The regime says it has targeted over 100 places in the latest airstrikes.

In central Lebanon, near the village of Aaraiya, Israeli forces targeted a van with missiles. One person was killed.

The regime has issued an evacuation order for the entire city of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon.

Earlier, at least 10 people lost their lives in an airstrike on Haret Saida, a town near the southern city of Sidon.

Since October 2023, Israel has killed over 2,700 people in Lebanon. Most of them have lost their lives in the past month amid intensified airstrikes and a ground offensive.

MA/Press TV