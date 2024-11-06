Iran becomes self-sufficient in laser industry: AEOI chief

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Mohammad Eslami said that laser technology is introducing itself to the public more and more each day and is going to help industries by synergizing with other technologies.

“With the unveilings we made at the laser exhibition, we have reached the capability for self-sufficient production of laser products,” he said.

Eslami also said that a number of contracts had been inked with industrial firms at the exhibitions to equip the country’s industries with laser technology.

The 5th Iran Laser, Photonics, and Quantum Specialized Exhibition kicked off in the capital Tehran on Sunday to showcase Iran’s latest advancements in the field of laser technology.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Eslami highlighted the role of lasers across various fields, saying that laser technology currently has diverse applications such as human safety and environmental protection.

SD/IRN85651269