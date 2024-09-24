Iran's foreign minister holds talks with IAEA's Grossi

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly Summit in New York.

Details of the meeting are yet to come.

After a meeting with the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami in September, Grossi in a post on X social media platform said that he is planning to visit Iran soon.

"Agreed with Vice-President and President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, on the importance of maintaining our engagement," he wrote.

"I will be visiting Tehran soon for important political and technical meetings," Grossi added.

This would be the first visit of the IAEA chief since the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian took office.

