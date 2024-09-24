  1. Politics
Sep 24, 2024, 8:03 AM

In New York;

Iran's foreign minister holds talks with IAEA's Grossi

Iran's foreign minister holds talks with IAEA's Grossi

TEHRAN, Sep. 23 (MNA) – Iranian Foregin Minister Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with the director general of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi in New York on Tuesday.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 79th United Nations General Assembly Summit in New York.

Details of the meeting are yet to come.

After a meeting with the Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami in September, Grossi in a post on X social media platform said that he is planning to visit Iran soon.

"Agreed with Vice-President and President of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, Mohammad Eslami, on the importance of maintaining our engagement," he wrote.

"I will be visiting Tehran soon for important political and technical meetings," Grossi added.

This would be the first visit of the IAEA chief since the new Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian took office.

MP/6234474

News ID 221788

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News