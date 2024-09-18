AEOI chief emphasizes expanding peaceful nuclear diplomacy

On the sideline of the 68th General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Mohammad Eslami met with Naeem Al-Abudi, the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research of Iraq.

The two sides emphasized the need to establish and develop nuclear cooperation between the two countries in the fields of radiopharmaceutical, nuclear agriculture, and industry.

In a meeting with the Minister of Science of Kenya, while pointing to Iran's readiness to transfer its experiences in the nuclear industry, Eslami emphasized Iran's assistance for cooperation with Kenya in the fields of radiopharmaceutical, health care, and education.

Referring to the need of his country to develop the healthcare sector, the Kenyan side also expressed readiness to develop cooperation between the two countries in this field due to the high cost of importing equipment and radiopharmaceuticals from Western countries.

Eslami also met and held talks with the Minister of Science and Higher Education of Burkina Faso, pointing out the history of friendly relations between the two countries and emphasizing the need to develop cooperation in the fields of nuclear medicine, nuclear agriculture, manpower training, as well as examining the construction and equipping the radiopharmaceutical laboratories in Burkina Faso.

In a meeting with the Deputy Ministr of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia, Eslami announced Iran's readiness to exchange the experiences of the two sides in the fields of nuclear power plant maintenance, nuclear safety, and nuclear medicine.

He also invited the Armenian side to visit the exhibition of nuclear achievements of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization on the sidelines of this conference.

The Deputy Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources of Armenia said that his country is interested in establishing a joint working group to assess the topics of interest of the two sides for cooperation in the field of peaceful nuclear energy.

SD/6229033