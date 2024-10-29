Russia hails Iran 'successful' air defense against Israel

Vasily Nebenzya made the remarks on Monday at an emergency UN Security Council meeting on the Israeli terrorist assault against Iran that killed five people, including four Army officers and a civilian, on Saturday.

"Had it not been for the successful operation of Iran’s air defense system, which was on high alert, the number of casualties and injuries, primarily among civilians, would have been entirely different," he said.

The Russian envoy also warned that the Israeli raid not only violates international law, but also destabilizes the already highly tense situation in West Asia.

In the early hours of Saturday, Israeli warplanes used US-controlled airspace over Iraq to fire missiles at military installations in Iran’s Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam provinces in flagrant breach of the country's national sovereignty.

Iran said that the strike was successfully intercepted and countered by the country’s air defense system and that it only caused limited damage to radar sites.

Nebenzya said that the Israeli assault was "coordinated with the US" against a number of Iranian targets.

The occupying regime did not hide its intention to conduct the raid while the United States did not try to talk the regime out of it, and even provided Tel Aviv with intelligence, he added.

Nebenzya also criticized Washington for its support for Israel, saying the usurping entity "is not ready to give up on its choice to resolve all of its conflict situations ... exclusively by force... [due to] the support and cover from American allies."

Israel’s actions suggest that it is “intentionally raising tensions," he noted, commending Iran’s “unprecedented restraint under the circumstances.”

“It is our view that such aggressive actions on the part of Israel are aimed at further stoking the flames of war, are unacceptable and need to stop," he concluded.

Speaking during the same meeting, Iran’s UN ambassador said the Islamic Republic reserves its inherent right to respond to the Israeli regime’s assault.

MA/Press TV