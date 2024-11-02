Israel ‘rejecting efforts made to secure ceasefire'

Mikati condemned Israeli strikes that hit Beirut's southern suburbs on Friday, killing at least 52 Lebanese and wounding another 72 people.

Mikati said the renewed bombing of Beirut's southern suburbs and strikes on other areas "confirm the Israeli enemy's rejection of all efforts being made to secure a ceasefire."

In an interview with Asharq Al-Awsat newspaper, Lebanon’s Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri also said on Friday that Netanyahu rejected Lebanon’s roadmap despite it being agreed upon by US envoys Amos Hochstein and Brett McGurk.

Berri said political efforts to end the Israeli aggression on Lebanon have been postponed until after the US presidential election.

The Lebanese politician noted that Israel’s continued attacks and threats on people to evacuate entire cities and villages show that the regime does not want a ceasefire with Lebanon and is insistent on its policy of killing and destruction.

Berri called on the international community to assume its historical and moral responsibilities and stop Israel’s assault on Lebanon.

AMK/PressTV0