Iran exporting tiles, ceramics to over 50 countries

Behnam Aziz Zadeh said on Tuesday that some 40% of the tiles and ceramics produced in Iran, or nearly 200 million square meters, are exported to other countries.

Aziz Zadeh, who leads the Iranian Association of Tile and Ceramic Manufacturers, said that Iran is currently the fifth largest producer and exporter of tiles and ceramics in the world

He said that more than 150 factories are currently producing tiles and ceramics in the country, creating some 450,000 direct and indirect jobs.

The official said the ingredients and raw materials needed across the Iranian tiles and ceramics industry are mostly sourced from domestic suppliers, adding that some domestic companies have also started manufacturing machinery for the industry.

Aziz Zadeh said one of the main advantages of producing tiles and ceramics in Iran is the country’s vast mining and minerals sector which supplies the raw material needed by manufacturers.

MNA/PressTV