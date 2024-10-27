Iran's nuclear doctrine should be revised

Speaking at a parliament open session on Sunday morning, Mohammad Reza Sabbaghian said, "I condemn the Zionist regime's cowardly aggression against Iran, which was carried out with the direct and indirect support of the US and Europe."

"In response to the aggressor Zionist regime and the United States, we must consider [achieving] the defense weapons that these aggressors and bullies have, and the defense and nuclear doctrine of our country should be revised," he stressed.

Despite the previous warnings of the officials of the Islamic Republic to the illegal Zionist regime to avoid any adventurous actions, the Tel Aviv regime attacked several military sites in the provinces of Tehran, Khuzestan, and Ilam on Saturday morning in a tension-causing action, Iran Air Defense Force said.

Saying that the Israeli regime's attack was successfully countered by the country's integrated air defense system, it added that the Zionists' aggressive action caused limited damage to several sites.

The Iranian Army said four of its servicemen had been martyred in the attacks.

