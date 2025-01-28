Iran reacts to Trumps' proposal on displacing Palestinians

"The idea of 'cleaning out' Gaza as a part of 'colonial erasure' of Palestine has long been underway with American lethal weapons & ammunitions as well as its political, intelligence and financial support," Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei wrote on an X post.

"The occupiers' 15-month-long genocidal campaign could not uproot the Palestinian nation from their Motherland nor could it be effected through political coercion and demographic manipulations," he added.

"This is their homeland and they've paid an extremely high price to remain there and continue their heroic struggle for self-determination & freedom."

MP/