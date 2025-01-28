US, France embassies attacked in Congo amid unrest

The demonstrators targeted embassies of countries they accuse of complicity in supporting M23 rebels, who have seized the eastern provincial capital, Goma.

A European diplomat told Reuters that the embassies of France, the United States, Rwanda, Uganda, and Kenya were targeted by the protesters.

French foreign minister Jean-Noel Barrot said in a post on X that the French embassy in Kinshasa was attacked and briefly caught fire, although the blaze had been brought under control.

Protests erupted across the city with demonstrators burning tires and clashing with the police who fired tear gas to disperse them, a Reuters reporter in Kinshasa said.

MP/