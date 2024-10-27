Iran air defenses intercepted most Israeli missiles

It said in a statement on Saturday that Israeli warplanes committed a blatant violation and flouted international law in the early hours of Saturday, October 26, 2024.

The Israeli aircraft used the space available to the “terrorist” US military in Iraq, located 100 kilometers away from the Iranian border, to fire a number of long-range air-to-air missiles at some border radars in Ilam and Khuzestan provinces as well as several others stationed on the outskirts of Tehran province, the statement said.

It noted that the Israeli missiles used in the attack carried very light warheads, about a fifth the weight of Iranian ballistic missiles.

The strike caused limited damage to several Iranian radar systems, which were quickly repaired or are currently under repair, the statement said.

The General Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces also stated that a significant number of the missiles were intercepted during the Israeli act of aggression, and the enemy’s planes were blocked from entering the country’s airspace.

The Islamic Republic reserves the right to give a “lawful and legitimate response” to the act of aggression in due time, but it emphasized the need for a sustainable ceasefire in Gaza and Lebanon to prevent the massacre of innocent people there, it said.

It also warned the United States, which plays a pivotal role in supporting Israeli actions in destabilizing regional peace and security, to rein in this illegitimate regime.

Iran’s Air Defense Base said in a statement on Saturday that the country’s air defenses have successfully confronted the Israeli acts of aggression.

Iran’s air defenses intercepted and successfully confronted the acts of aggression, it said, adding that some limited damage was caused in some areas, the dimensions of which are being investigated.

MP/PressTV