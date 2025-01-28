US transfers more troops, equipment from Iraq to Syria

In order to provide logistical assistance to Syria, the United States provided air support to the Ain al-Assad base in the Anbar province of Iraq, the source said.

The informed source added that the American forces stationed at the Ain al-Assa" base in western Iraq provided air cover for 2 hours to ensure the movement of cargo planes toward Syria.

According to him, the US move, which was carried out on Monday afternoon, would facilitate the movement of cargo planes carrying equipment and troops to the American bases in al-Hasakah in eastern Syria.

He also underlined that the Ain al-Assad base has become a center for logistic support.

