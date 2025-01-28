Trump announces new executive order to build ‘Iron Dome’

On Monday, Trump addressed a retreat for Republican lawmakers at his south Florida golf resort, the Trump National Doral Miami, where he pledged to bolster US military assets with executive action later in the evening, Al Jazeera reported.

“We have to have a strong, strong defense,” Trump said from the podium. “And in a little while, I’ll be signing four new executive orders.”

The first, he explained, was to “immediately begin the construction of a state-of-the-art Iron Dome missile defense shield, which will be able to protect Americans”.

Monday’s announcement marked yet another ripple in a tsunami of executive actions Trump has undertaken since returning to the White House on January 20.

SD/