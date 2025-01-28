US, Israel would be crazy to attack Iran's nuclear facilities

The top Iranian diplomat made the remarks in an exclusive interview with Sky News in the Iranian capital.

"We have made it clear," he said, "that any attack to our nuclear facilities would be faced with an immediate and decisive response. But I don't think they will do that crazy thing. This is really crazy. And this would turn the whole region into a very bad disaster."

Elsewhere in his remarks, Araghchi went on to say that although he was prepared to listen to Trump, it would take a lot more than that for Iran to be convinced it should begin negotiations with the US towards a deal, given what happened in the past.

"The situation is different and much more difficult than the previous time," he said. "Lots of things should be done by the other side to buy our confidence… We haven't heard anything but the 'nice' word, and this is obviously not enough."

The foreign minister was also dismissive of Trump's latest comments about the West Asia region. Araghchi mocked Donald Trump for proposing a "clean out" of Palestinians from Gaza. Iran's top diplomat suggested instead that Israelis be sent to Greenland.

"My suggestion is something else. Instead of Palestinians, try to expel Israelis, take them to Greenland so they can kill two birds with one stone."

Referring to the situation of regional Resistance groups, Aragchi said that although Hamas and Hezbollah have been damaged, at the same time, they are rebuilding themselves, because as I said, this is a school of thought, this is an idea, this is a cause, this is an ideal that will always be there.

