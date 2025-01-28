Serbian prime minister announces his resignation

"My irreversible decision is to resign from the position of the chairman of the government of the Republic of Serbia. This morning, I had a long meeting with the republic’s President [Aleksandar Vucic], we discussed everything and he accepted my decision and agreed with my arguments. I think that this way we are showing the obligation of those elected to be responsible," he said at a snap press conference.

Earlier, amid continued student protest rallies, Vucic announced plans to reshuffle the cabinet replacing more than half of the ministers.

MP/