Iran’s strategic self-reliance does not rest on going nuclear

In an article published by Iran Newspaper on Monday, Zarif argued that Iran’s deterrence is rooted in self-reliance, advanced defense capabilities, and historical resistance to external aggression.

“This paradigm of ‘strategic self-reliance’ has always been recognized as a fundamental pillar of Tehran’s defense policy, ensuring the country’s resilience against external pressures,” he explained.

Addressing claims of Iran seeking nuclear weapons, Zarif further argued that the country’s defense policy remains consistent with its strategic doctrine, which prioritizes sovereignty and regional stability.

He pointed to decades of military innovations as evidence of a long-term vision that safeguards Iran’s security.

The Iranian vice president concluded by urging analysts to focus on the Zionist regime’s destabilizing actions, such as its genocidal war on Gaza and assaults on neighboring states.

