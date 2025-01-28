Ukrainian troops flee Novoyegorovka after losing stronghold

"We picked the most favorable moment. The command to move on received. When we began to enter this street, the enemy, according to the commander's reports, began to pull all forces there, to their closest stronghold. It was a hard job to dislodge the enemy. We eliminated most of them. The Ukrainian forces fled. They had brought all their forces to that spot, leaving all other strongholds in front of us unmanned. We achieved the goal set," the soldier said, TASS reported.

After seizing this stronghold, Russian troops took the western part of Novoyegorovka.

"After that, when we entrenched, the commander told us to pause and to wait for backup. The reinforcements arrived early in the morning with words of thanks. When they replaced us, we were told we have time for recreation. Now we are preparing for future tasks," the soldier concluded.

Earlier, the Russian Defense Ministry said that assault squads of the 20th army of the battlegroup West captured the village of Novoyegorovka on January 20.

